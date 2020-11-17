ELLEN E. DOUGLAS

BRADFORD — Ellen E. Douglass, age 91 of Bradford, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at home.

Ellen was born in Union Bridge, Maryland, on February 17, 1929, to the (late) Robert & Mary (Fisher) Burns; a member of the Covington Old Order German Baptist Church; and worked 17 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Spelman Memorial Hospital, Smithville, MO where she volunteered.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marion S. Douglass; daughter, Doris Ann Flora; great-grandson, Jackson Flora; brother, John Burns; and sister, Esther Crist.

Ellen is survived by her children and their spouses, Mary Lee & Donald Weakley of Wichita, KS, Elaine & David Hitzelberger of Kansas City, MO, Robert & Janet Douglass of Bradford, Sara Angela & Charles Diehl of Bradford, Edie Douglass of Bradford, James Douglass of Sierra Vista, AZ, Regina & Duane Garber of Bradford; son-in-law, Darrell Flora of Bradford; 31 grandchildren; 101 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Donald & Mary Burns of Covington; sister and brother-in-law, Frances & Wayne Flory of Delphi, IN; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Graveside Service and Viewing at 2:00 PM Thursday at Oakland Cemetery, Bradford.