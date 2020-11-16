Troy schools to extend learning plan

TROY — Due to increased positive COVID-19 tests and increased quarantines within the Troy City Schools transportation department over the weekend, the district will have to continue their current busing plan for Troy City School students until after Thanksgiving break.

Under that plan:

• Students in grades 6-12 will continue to learn online.

• Students in grades K-5 at Cookson, Forest, Heywood, Hook and Kyle elementary schools will continue to learn in person.

• Students at Concord Elementary School will continue to learn in person, but will start school 1-hour early and will dismiss 1-hour early.

• All other students (MD students, UVCC students, Lehman and St. Patrick students, etc.) will continue with the same transportation plan as last week.

• All students will return to the normal in-person learning plan on Monday, Nov. 30.

Food service

Food service will be provided as normal for students in grades K-5. Any student in grades 6-12 may pick up a week’s worth of free breakfasts and lunches on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon at Troy High School or 11:30 a.m. to noon at Van Cleve. Students may pick up the meals at the main entrance of either of these locations, regardless of their home school building.