Pet of the Week

Meet Cowboy

Hi my name is Cowboy and I am a 9-year-old poodle mix. I was found on State Route 721 in Laura. Cowboy is now available for adoption at the Miami County Animal Shelter. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first come, first serve.