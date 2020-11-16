GERALD D. LOVETT

LAKEVIEW — Gerald “Jerry” D. Lovett, 76, of Lakeview, OH, passed away Friday morning, November 6, 2020 at his home.

Gerald was born on October 16, 1944 in Sidney, OH, a son of the late George and Mary Evans Lovett. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Georgia Vance, three brothers, Gary, Mike and Charlie, and his in-laws, Jack and Vera Bemus and brother-in-law, Bill Bemus.

On September 17, 1965, Jerry married Lucy Bemus at Holy Angels Church in Sidney and she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Teresa (Randy) Hildreth of Piqua, OH, and Patty (Michael) Hartley of Potsdam, OH, six grandchildren, Jessica Lovett, Jarred Hartley, Nick Hartley, Michael “Heath” (Stephanie) Hartley, Alyssa Hildreth and Brandon Hildreth, five great grandchildren, Hunter Hartley, Summer Hildreth, Gunner Hartley, Boone Hartley, and Evan Lovett, brothers/sisters-in-law, Bertie (Jim) Shrader of Indiana, John (Karen) Bemus of Michigan, Doris Kasprak of Virginia, Larry (Nancy) Bemus of Florida and Alice (Bob) Clem of Degraff, OH and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was a 1964 graduate of Sidney High School. He worked at Ross Aluminum for 45 years before retiring. Jerry was a member of Indian Lake Moose Lodge #1533 and Indian Lake Eagles Aeries #3615. He enjoyed boating, fishing, being outdoors and was a car enthusiast. Jerry’s greatest joy came from being with his family.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm, November 21, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview with visitation from 1-3 pm. Inurnment will be at a later date in Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco, OH. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to be symptom free and wear a mask in accordance with state guidelines.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.