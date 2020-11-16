Foundation awards more than $55,000 in grants

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation awarded $55,843 to 17 organizations that serve Piqua residents this month.

The distribution is part of the foundation’s twice-annual mini and standard grant cycles from unrestricted funds. The Foundation’s Distribution Committee makes recommendations to the board of directors for approval based on a grant application and review process.

The organizations awarded 2020 fall standard and mini grants are:

American Red Cross — Fire alarm installation in Piqua homes

Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley — Matching Piqua youth with mentors

Boy Scouts of America, Miami Valley Chapter — Registration assistance program for Piqua youth

Brukner Nature Center — Owl Extraordinaire science program

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance — Art explorer streams at Piqua schools

Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County — Shelter expansion project

Forest Hill Cemetery & Arboretum — New entrance sign lettering and lighting

His Hands Extended Sanctuary — Trap, neuter and return program in Piqua

Lehman Catholic High School — Individual learning styles professional development

Lehman Catholic High School — Computer lab equipment for chemistry student

Operation Venture & Caregiver Support — Reusable bags for events and resource-sharing

Piqua Arts Council — Production of local concert videos

Piqua Catholic School — Interactive white board

Piqua City Schools, PHS – Bins for National Honor Society recycling program

Piqua City Schools, PHS — National Honor Society little pantry project

Piqua City Schools, PJHS — Social-emotional resource library

RT Industries – Vehicles for services for adults with developmental disabilities

Some grant requests represented changes to service delivery models as nonprofit organizations are responsive to regulations during the pandemic. One example is grant recipient RT Industries, a nonprofit charged with serving adults with developmental disabilities.

“Thank you to The Piqua Community Foundation for approving our grant proposal to purchase smaller vehicles for our fleet,” said Ashley Brocious, chief executive officer of RT Industries. “Due to the pandemic and our desire to provide community-based services to smaller groups, RT Industries has chosen to shift away from larger vehicles. We appreciate the support within our community!”

Due to current restrictions on gatherings, the foundation opted to make individual grant check deliveries rather than invite grant recipients to The Foundation’s annual meeting, as it typically does. Committee members and staff delivered the awards Nov. 9 to many of the recipient organizations. The remainder of awards were mailed.

Delivering awards in person gave Piqua Community Foundation’s Distribution Committee members the opportunity to meet recipients at their location. For instance, one stop included a tour of the expansion project for the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County. Another included meeting the National Honor Society (NHS) students who are tackling recycling bin and a little pantry projects.

“Thank you again from the bottom of my heart for your extremely generous contribution to the creation of this project,” said Lexi Gastelu, Piqua High School senior and NHS vice president. “I can’t wait to get started on it, and I can already tell it will make a massive difference in the lives of many people in the city of Piqua. Seeing it come to fruition is a dream come true, and I just know it will be successful even if it only helps one person.”

The next grant cycle has a March 15 deadline for mini grants and March 30 deadline for standard grants. To learn more about the grant and scholarship programs of The Piqua Community Foundation, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org.