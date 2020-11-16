Area briefs

Meals offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer dine-in or carry-out meals during the coming week.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 — Burgers with chips will be offered for $4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19 — Meatball subs with chips will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. and will cost $5.

Friday, Nov. 20 — Smothered pork chop with scalloped potatoes, green beans and dessert will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. for $9.

Sunday, Nov. 22 — Breakfast, dine-in or carry-out, is available from 9-11 a.m. and the menu includes made-o-order eggs, toast, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake for $6.

Monday, Nov. 23 — Made-rite sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered for $5 and will be available from 6-7 p.m.

Call (937) 667-1995 to place your to-go order.

Basketball program canceled

TIPP CITY — The youth rec basketball program planned by Tipp-Monroe Community Services has been canceled for the season. The many restrictions that would have to be followed has made the program cost prohibitive.

“The safety of our community is our priority in holding any event, class or sport,” said executive director Kathy Taylor.

For more information, visit tmcomservices.org.

Fall art gallery available

TROY —Brukner Nature Center’s Fall Art Gallery, featuring the quilt work of Lisa Hoblit, a self-taught textile artist who has been transforming fabric into quilts for more than 25 years, is now available for viewing.

Reusing, re-purposing, and recycling fabric remains a key interest for Hoblit. Much as previous generations of practical quilters did, she will salvage fabric from discarded cotton button-down shirts, damaged cotton bed sheets, discontinued upholstery samples, and leftover scraps from previous projects.

The exhibit is free for BNC members and $2.50 per person for nonmembers. Hours are 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by appointment. The exhibit will run through Sunday, Dec. 20 with pick-up of purchase beginning Monday, Dec. 21. All sales will support the mission of wildlife conservation.

Holiday stress workshop set

DAYTON — Join the Area Agency of Aging for an interactive program that will cover simple steps for a less stressful holiday season while care giving.

This topic is addressed in “An Attitude of Gratitude — Easing Holiday Stress,” a free, small-group, online workshop 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, by presenter Kelli Davis, BA, MBA. Registration is requested by Dec. 4 on the Agency website, https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/, or by emailing knevius@info4seniors.org. The workshop link will be provided before the date.

Davis has worked for over 20 years providing education and resources to seniors and caregivers in the Miami Valley. She has a bachelor’s degree in human development and is certified as a master trainer in the Powerful Tools for Caregivers program.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. If you’re not familiar with Zoom, join a brief orientation session at 10 a.m. before the presentation begins.