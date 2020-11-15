Holiday parade set for Dec. 5

PIQUA — Due to COVID-19, the Piqua community’s traditional Christmas parade has been transformed this year into a reverse parade. This means the floats are stationary while the viewers drive past. The parade will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at Piqua High School.

Due to COVID-19 virus concerns, and the inability to ensure social distancing during a traditional downtown parade, this reverse parade will be a way to still showcase local businesses and organizations. The parade units will be wrapped around Piqua High School and starting at 2 p.m. cars with spectators will view the units. Any area businesses, civic organizations, non-profits, churches and other interested groups are invited to be a part of this Piqua Christmas tradition. There is no charge to participate.

A traveling trophy will be awarded to the most festively decorated unit and the winning entry will get to keep the trophy for the year. They will also be permanently recognized on the trophy with a brass plaque.

The parade is sponsored by Jeanie Bates at McVety Realty, Thrivent Financial, Barclay’s Men’s-Women’s Clothier, T-Mobile, Upper Valley Medical Centers/Premier Health, Evenflo and Hartzell.

Applications for the reverse holiday parade are available from the Mainstreet Piqua office at 326 N. Main St. or can be completed online at www.mainstreetpiqua.com. The application deadline is Monday, Nov. 23. Questions about the parade may be directed to Mainstreet Piqua at (937) 773-9355.