FFA sponsors coloring contest

CASSTOWN — The Agricultural Literacy Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a coloring contest at Miami East Elementary.

Members of the Ag Literacy Committee visited each classroom and shared facts about a traditional Thanksgiving-themed meal. They then challenged the students in fourth grade to color and decorate a Thanksgiving-themed picture. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to one student in each homeroom. The results are as follows:

Mrs. Kathy Irick — Emree Elifritz. She shared she is thankful for family, her house, and Jesus.

Ms. Anna Lauterbach — Zeke Daily. He shared he is thankful for his family.

Mr. Matt Roth — Ava McGaharan. She shared she is thankful for her family and friends, pets and school. She says school is the best.

Mrs. Laura Weddle — Josie Shane. She shared she is thankful for family and friends.

Each student participating received a prize complements of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize of an FFA water bottle.

Members of the Agricultural Literacy Committee involved in the project were Ella Fine, Michael Hohenstein, Kynlee Patton, Ava Prince, and Caleb Richter.