Community Thanksgiving dinner set for Saturday

Coming up this Saturday, Nov. 21, the Covington Eagles Aerie No. 3998 and Fields of Grace Worship Center will again host their annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The dinner will take place from 4-6 p.m. this Saturday at the Covington Eagles Hall. However, due to the pandemic and government restrictions on gatherings, there will be no dine-in this year. Meals will be carry-out only. Outside pickup of meals will be at the Debra Street entrance to the Eagles Hall.

The meal this year will consist of turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade dressing, homemade noodles, green beans, a dinner roll, and pumpkin pie. Home deliveries will be made to surrounding communities, and any home delivery may be reserved by calling Fields of Grace at (937) 573-4282, Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., just through this week, until Thursday, Nov. 19. No calls will be taken the day of the meal. For more information, please contact Fields of Grace Worship Center or visit fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook.

Also, due to Covid, the Covington Ministerial Association and area churches is sorry to announce that they will not be holding their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner and Worship Service this year. The Covington Ministerial Association and all area churches wish everyone the gift of faith and the blessing of hope this Thanksgiving Day.

Would you be willing to support the Friends of the J. R. Clarke Public Library? The Kroger Company has generously agreed to donate a certain percentage of one’s total shopping amount, for each visit, to various charitable organizations. This can be accomplished by logging on to the kroger.com website. At the bottom of the home page there is information about Kroger’s Community Rewards program. Simply select “Friends of the J.R. Clarke Public Library” to be the recipient of the rewards. It only takes a few minutes to accomplish, and the J.R. Clarke Public Library will benefit from your small amount of time! The funds generated from the rewards are used to support the Library’s Summer Reading Program, as well as other teaching endeavors throughout the year.

The Covington Noon Optimist Club wishes to thank all the community members who purchased tickets for their recent chicken dinner fundraiser. Under the steady leadership of chairman Glen Hollopeter, the drive through meal raised over $2,200 for the Optimist Club to donate to the Covington School House Park project. The Optimist Club is a “Friend of Youth” in the village of Covington, and raises funds that support many youth-related causes and programs in our village. And the School House Park project has now hit its $412,000 fundraising goal through donations and pledges. So thank you to the Covington community for your generosity!