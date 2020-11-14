Public hearings for 3 Troy rezoning issues set

TROY — Troy City Council will have three public hearings regarding rezoning requests at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Hobart Arena’s Bravo Room.

The meeting can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page or it will be posted on the city’s YouTube channel at a later time.

The following ordinances will have public hearings:

• 121 W. Franklin Street, from B-3 Central Business District to Office-Residence District. The rezoning to the OR-1 zoning district allows for residential use on all floors where B-3 only allows on the upper floors.

The owner is P&C Ventures and the applicant is Patricia Rose.

• 25 S. Plum Street, from B-3 Central Business District to Office-Residence District. The property owner is MVP 619 Lincoln Inc and the applicant is Greg Taylor. The proposed rezoning would allow the property to be used only for residential or mix of residential and office uses. The property is also part of the downtown River

• 21 S. Plum Street, from B-3 Central Business District to OR-1, Office-Residence District. The property owner is Stevens-McGrath is the property owner and the applicant is Charles Stevens. The proposed rezoning would allow the property to be used only for residential or a mix of residential and office uses.

All three were reviewed and approved by the Troy Planning Commission. All ordinances will have a third reading at council’s next meeting on Dec. 7.

Other agenda items include:

• An agreement with Miami County Public Health for services for 2021 for $383,184.97 with is a 4.6 percent increase compared to 2020.

• A resolution urging extension of holding electronic meetings due to COVID-19 Pandemic with an emergency designation

Due to the rising case numbers of COVID-19, the safety and health committee supported the resolution to extend electronic public meetings until the state of emergency is lifted.

• A resolution to waive tap-in fee for Troy Community Works with emergency designation

The community partnership committee recommends the resolution to the council so the project completion is not delayed. Troy Community Works requested the $14,300 tap in fee be waived with the renovation of 1-3 E. Main Street. The city has approved a $1 million CDBG grant for the project. The entire project is estimated to cost $2.6 million. It also fulfills the requirements for a state historic preservation office project.

•An ordinance to rezone 212 S. Mulberry Street from M-2, Light Industrial District to B-3, Central Business District. The city of Troy is the applicant and owner. The rezoning is in relation to the new Fire Station No. 1 project on 110 E. Canal Street and not split the zoning of the area. A public hearing is set for Dec. 7.

•An ordinance to amend salary for part-time and temporary workers to reflect the state’s increase in the minimum wage from $8.70 to $8.80 per hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour but the city is mandated to follow state rates.

An ordinance for the final acceptance of annexation of parcel by Miami Shores Golf Course for 2.446 acres from Staunton Twp.