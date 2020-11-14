Area briefs

Roads to close

• TROY — North Road between Trade Square West and Trade Square East, along with Trade Square West between Fleet and North roads, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 for a natural gas service line replacement.

• NEWTON TOWNSHIP — Rangeline Road will be closed Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20 between Sugar Grove -Circle Hill and Lauver roads.

• BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Palmer Road will be closed Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20. The location of the closure is between Singer Road and U.S. 40.

Antibody testing offered

PIQUA — Community Blood Center is giving thanks to all donors this holiday season with free COVID-19 antibody testing. The Scott Family McDonald’s will host a Thanksgiving week blood drive from noon to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 987 East Ash St., Piqua. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The new “Together We Give” face mask and Blood Donor scarf are both free when you register to donate with CBC now through Nov. 28. CBC is providing free COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors through the end of the year.

Antibody testing will help measure the spread of the virus among the population and help identify more people eligible to donate COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP). The antibody-rich plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is vital for the treatment of critically ill coronavirus patients.

Hospital usage of CCP is at an all-time high and CBC is calling on CCP donors to “Fight, Heal, & Give.” CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” T-shirt. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Bingo night canceled

CONOVER — The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, has canceled the bingo night scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, due to updated COVID-19 information from Governor Mike DeWine.

For more information, call (937) 368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.