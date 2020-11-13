Piqua crash sends 3 to hospital

PIQUA — Three people were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center following a crash late Thursday night.

According to a pending Miami County Sheriff’s Office report, a Honda Accord was traveling near 5340 N. Washing Road in Piqua when it crossed the opposite lane of travel and struck a utility pole, causing downed wires, at around 11:20 p.m.

The female driver of the vehicle, whose name has yet to be released, was transported to UVMC along with two other occupants. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to the report, one of the victims was subsequently transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. The victims current conditions are unknown as of press time, and the victims’ ages have not been released.