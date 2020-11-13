Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Jeffrey Meredith, Debra Meredith to Meredith Ohio Properties, a part lot, $0.
Windy Properties to Christina Hughes, David Hughes, one lot, $240,000.
Zachary Brandon to Christy Nicolas, Rodrigo Nicolas, one lot, $160,500.
Jacqueline Doncaster, Philip Concaster to Troy Taylor, one lot, $117,900.
Barbara Wesbecher, Thomas Wesbecher to Tyler Goudy, Morgan Stefanoff, one lot, $289,900.
James Hempker, Rebecca Hempker to Nancy Allenbaugh, one lot, $369,900.
Ayse Knebelsberger, Uwe Knebelsberger to Ayse Knebelsberger, trustee, Uwe and Ayse Knebelsberger Revocable Living Trust, $0.
Katelynn Hodge, Timothy Hodge to Sarah Lewis, Aaron Miller, two lots, $191,000.
S.M. O’Neal Construction to Andrew Bronsord, Kandy Bronsord, one lot, $355,500.
Andrew Bronsord, Kandy Bronsord to Eri Pflugh, Gregory Pflugh, a part lot, $238,500.
Harlow Builders Inc. to Christopher Smith, Jennifer Smith, $615,000.
Sandra Wheelock to Cynthia Weaver, Gregory Weaver, one lot, $225,000.
Denise Baker, Paul Baker to Davis Cornell, one lot, $141,300.
Kevin Johnson, Sheri Johnson to Jeremy Barnes, one lot, $249,900.
Debra Sotzing, Kent Sotzing to Andrew Raybourn, Bonita Ritchie, one lot, $133,000.
Ashley Ditmars, Nathan Ditmars to Jason Mastroiannai, Emily Petercsak, one lot, $353,500.
PIQUA
Sandra Higgs, Sandra Lewis to William Higgs, one lot, $25,000.
David Short, Lisa Short to Judy Miller, two lots, $165,000.
Kathy McMaken to Michael Voskuhl, Stacey Voskuhl, one lot, $0.
Gale Miller, John Miller to Paul Lusk, $30,000.
Reagan and Putoff Investment to Reagan, Robert Christopher Reagan, two lots, $0.
Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, Larry Jones to Doug Liette, one lot, $14,500.
Anthony Bayman, Nicole Bayman to Brad Adams, Debra Adams, two part lots, $15,000.
Madeleine Hopper to Dillon Risner, Sabrina Risner, a part lot, $96,000.
Paul Sherry Fifth Amended and Restated Revocable Living Trust, Paul Sherry, trustee to James Sherry Trust, James Sherry, trustee, a part lot, $265,400.
Paul Sherry Fifth Amended and Restated Revocable Living Trust, Paul Sherry, trustee to J & M Investments of NW Ohio, a part lot, $265,400.
Kevin Cavender to Jason Grubb, a part lot, $15,000.
Angela Fogt, Deric Fogt to Samuel Rupert, two part lots, $92,000.
A.T. Enterprises to Ana Stahl, Thomas Stahl, a part lot, $0.
A.T. Enterprises to Ana Stahl, Thomas Stahl, one lot, $0.
Larry Bredeson, successor co-trustee, Mary Bredeson Declaration of Trust, Janis Schwarzkopf, successor co-trustee to Mary Bredeson Family Trust, $0.
Estate of Thelma Donnelly, Patricia Worthington, executor to Luther Branson, Lynn Branson, one lot, 4158,000.
Shanda Ashbrook, executor, Estate of Richard Slone to Jack Pleasant, a part lot, $30,000.
Jennifer Sage, John Sage to Kaci Cotrell, Tyler Sage, one lot, $125,000.
TIPP CITY
Estate of David Manes, Kimberly Ord, executor to Up North Construction Ltd., two part lots, $110,000.
Frank Ares, Linda Ares to Kate Sutton, one lot, $140,000.
Daniel Dilworth, Mariam Dilworth to Daniel Mader, Katherine Mader, one lot, $411,000.
Alan Moor, Julie Moor to Julie Moor, one lot, $0.
Talismanic Properties to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.
Jodi Hemmelgarn, Thomas Hemmelgarn to David Tuckerman, Shirley Tuckerman, one lot, $280,000.
Catherine Klinger, Michael Klinger to Kling Prop, $0.
Lori Bosma to Kimberly Arbogast, trustee, Bosma Family Revocable Trust, $0.
Brendan O’Connor to Audra Kucharski, Kevin Kucharski, one lot, $280,000.
Edward Kessler to Jacqueline Fashner, Micah Fashner, $159,000.
COVINGTON
Ashlie Uderman, Shane Uderman to Cathy Helmick, Thomas Helmick, one lot, $255,000.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Jonathan Garber to Crawford 1102, a part lot, $47,000.
Janet Cost a.k.a. Janet Spurgeon to Larry Spurgeon, $0.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Adriene Isenbarger Trust to Adrienne Isenbarger, two lots, $0.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.
Carol Cornett, Dennis Cornett to Jacquilynn Reith, Seth Reith, two lots, $259,900.
Cale Armstrong, Mallory Armstrong, Mallory Lay to Clinton Bartlette, Katherine Bartlett, two lots, $250,000.
James Dalton, Mandi Dalton to Nasiba Khabibova, Mail Saraidze, two lots, $294,900.
FLETCHER
Bonita Ritchie to Edward Kessler, four-part lots, $227,500.
LAURA
William Mumford, Bobbie Whitt to William Mumford, Bobbie Whitt, one lot, $0.
PLEASANT HILL
Stephanie Kimmel to Paul Via and Jeanne Via Irrevocable Trust, Samuel Via, trustee, a part lot, $76,000.
WEST MILTON
Carroll Tracy to Donna Tracy, two lots, $0.
Andrew Brewster, Lorna Brewster to Andrew Brewster, Lorna Brewster, $0.
Jacqulyn Call to Shelby Brumbaugh, Zachery Shields, $130,000.
Kinnison Family Trust, Lori Meyer, successor trustee to Greg Kinnison Trust, $0.
Kerry Baker, trustee, WM Friends Trust to Daniel Arnold, Deborah Arnold, one lot, $113,000.
UNION
Carl Teske to Debra Thies, Richard Thies, one lot, $85,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Bow Co. LLC to Jennifer Dixon, William Dixon, $398,900.
Estate of David Long to Cynthia Long, $0.
Tara Garrett, Timothy Garrett to Lisa Lewis, Michael Lewis, 2.3348 acres, $79,000.
Mac Nicewander, Tina Nicewander to Nicewander LLC, 3.208 acres, $0.
Mandy Jackson, Lee Patrick to Erick Scott, William Scott Jr., 5.013 acres, $255,000.
Kimberly Kulyn, Michael Kulyn to Mac Nicewander, Tina Nicewander, 3.208 acres, $245,000.
Linda Bush to Jesse Grigsby, Melinda Grigsby, 17.0 acres, $487,500.
BROWN TWP.
Wayne Deaton, successor trustee, Deaton Family Revocable Living Trust to Carla Farrell, Daniel Sturgill, $617,700.
Frank Greenwood Jr., Irma Greenwood to Frank Greenwood, Irma Greenwood, 25.0 acres, $0.
Ronald Barnes, trustee, William Barnes Trust, Rebecca Cook to Rebecca Cook, 1.999 acres, $0.
Charlotte Spitler, Lance Spitler to Ronald Deis, $0.
Janice Maxson, William Maxson to Janice Maxson, William Maxson, $0.
Janice Maxson, William Maxson to Janice Maxson Trust, William Maxson Trust, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Anthony and Julia McGillvary Revocable Trust to Dana Groves, Paul Groves, 1.345 acres, $470,000.
Gary Githens, Brian Marker, Jane Marker, Eric Marker, Gary Marker to Anthony Smith, three-part lots, $37,500.
Donna Brandenburg, Robert Brndenburt to Linda Boyda, one lot, $334,900.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Jacqueline Ray to Eric Adkins, 0.717 acre, $135,000.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Edward Adams, Nellie Adams to Susan Slone, one lot, $0.
Kevin Baker to Kathryn Daniels, 0.861 acre, $202,000.
MONROE TWP.
Aaron Walker, Lori Walker to Charles Stockdale, $241,500.
NVR Inc. to Erica Schwieterman, Joseph Schwieterman, one lot, $270,900.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Jeffrey Meredith, Debra Meredith to Stillwater Ridge Farms, 13.626 acres, $0.
Debra Stammen, Vernon Stammen to Michael Jennings, trustee, Thomas Jennings, trustee, Vernon and Debra Stammen Principal Protection Trust, $0.
Bryan Smith to Daniel Seger Trust, 72.8825 acres, $928,800.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Eighteen Twenty-One LLS to Nick’s HOlding Company, $105,000.
Arelene Snider, co-trustee, James Snider, co-trustee, Snider Family Revocable Living Trust to Jennifer Sage, John Sage, 2.159 acres, 2.338 acre, $305,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
Joshua Potter, trustee, Potter Preservation Trust to James Buchanan, Karen Buchana, one lot, $182,000.
Dianne Kauflin, Matthew Kauflin to Ann Knostman, Douglas Knostman, 1.64, $540,000.
UNION TWP.
Bryan Budding to Bryan Budding, Jennifer Kriska, 8.461 acres, $0.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Lori Sink, successor co-trustee, Bryan SMith, successor co-trustee, Virtori SMith Revocabvle LIving Trust to Daniel Seger Trust, $1,201,400.
Diana Pethel to Andrea Townsend, Stephen Townsend, three part lots, $280,000.