Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Nov. 10

POSSESSION: Zane Beougher, 18, of Piqua, was charged with possession of controlled substances.

POSSESSION: Owen Toopes, 19, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances.

SUSPICIOUS: The reporting party stated her husband’s unlocked truck was gone through. The incident was reported in the 2300 block of Landman Mill Road, Washington Twp.

STUDENT ISSUE: Two male students at Milton-Union High School were suspended for vaping in the restroom areas.

Nov. 11

TRESPASS: A Pleasant Hill resident called 9-1-1 and reported that his green Huffy bicycle was stolen off of his front porch. The resident said he believed Michael Brumley stole the bike due to issues they have been having with him. A deputy responded to Pleasant Hill to check the area for Mr. Brumley and the bike. The deputy was able to locate Mr. Brumley on the listed bike on Church Street. The deputy informed Mr. Brumley that the bike he is riding was reported stolen. Mr. Brumley stated the reporting party’s son permitted him to ride the bike. The deputy called the reporting party and informed him of the situation and he stated he didn’t want any charges filed on Mr. Brumley and just asked for the bike to be placed back on his porch and for Mr. Brumley to trespass from his property. The bike was placed back on the porch and the deputy gave Brumley a ride to the 7000 block of Sugar Grove Road.

THEFT: Deputies responded to the 1800 Echo Drive, Piqua, about the home being broken into, and items were taken. Sgt. Morando processed the scene and a list of the stolen property was taken. This case is pending.

BIKE GONE: A deputy responded to a theft complaint in the 5700 block of Allen Park Drive in Monroe Township. The complainant advised between Tuesday and that day, a bicycle was stolen out of his front yard.

DAMAGE: A Chevy truck was reported damaged in the 7000 block of South Street, Conover, by the owner.