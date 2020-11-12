Donor to match APAC funds up to $1.25M

TROY — The Arbogast Performing Arts Center has announced a special matching donation of $1.25 million.

This special donation will be matched $1 to $1 until the end of December 2020 by a donor that prefers to remain anonymous, according to Arbogast Performing Arts Center Executive Director Jeanne Ward.

The $2.5 million is needed to complete the final phase of the capital campaign.

“This matching gift is significant as the APAC looks toward the late fall of 2021 to celebrate its grand opening. Like so many, the APAC needed to recalibrate it’s fundraising focus this last winter and spring due to COVID-19,” Ward said. “This generous matching gift is just what we need to get us back on track. We are anticipating our Upper Miami Valley communities and present donors will take advantage of this special opportunity and help us to complete the capital campaign. Tours of the APAC are going on weekly. You can easily visualize what this premium facility is going to look like and we encourage individuals, organizations and businesses to schedule a tour.”

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center is located along Intersate 75 on Dorset Road in Troy. It will have a 1,250 seated auditorium, banquet capacities to host 300 people on the first floor and 200 on the mezzanine and a private meeting room for parties up to 85. The APAC is an independent non-profit 501(C)(3) organization run by a board of directors.

Visit the APAC website at www.arbogastpac.com for more information on how to become a matching donor or to schedule a tour.