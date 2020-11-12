County enters ‘red’ zone for COVID cases

TROY — Miami County has entered into the “red” zone according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, indicating a level three public emergency due to “very high exposure and spread” of COVID-19. This is the first time the county has landed in the red zone since the advisory system was implemented in July.

As of last week, the county met just two indicators within the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, including new cases per capita, which is flagged if there are over 50 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous two weeks; and non-congregate cases, which is used as an indicator of greater community spread.

According to data released by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) on Thursday, the county has seen 664 new cases over the past two weeks, up from 424 reported in the two weeks prior. Cases per capita are 620.64 per 100,000 residents, up from 396.31 per 100,000 residents reported last Thursday. Non-congregate cases have remained at 100 percent since mid-October.

According to this Thursday’s data, Miami County now meets two additional indicators, thus propelling the county into the red. These indicators include an increase in new cases, which is flagged if there’s an increasing trend of at least five consecutive days in overall cases over the past three weeks; and outpatient visits, which is flagged if there’s an increasing trend of at least five consecutive days in the number of people going to a health care provider with COVID-19 symptoms who then receive a confirmed or suspected diagnosis over the past three weeks.

As of Nov. 10, there is seven-day case average of 47, and a seven-day outpatient average of 24.71. Three indicators remain unmet, including ED visits, hospital admissions, and ICU bed occupancy.

The county is at a total of 3,094 cases with 234 hospitalizations and 65 deaths as of Thursday afternoon. Of the total cases, 2,044 are presumed recovered.

According to ODH, as of Thursday, there are a total of 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Miami County students at eight school districts, and a total of nine new cases in staff at five districts.

For more information, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.