Veterans honored at museum program

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum hosted a Veteran’s Day program Wednesday, with a tour of its new building’s renovation progress.

MVVM President David Jones offered opening remarks along with leading of the Pledge of Allegiance, and soloist Betty Tasker performed the National Anthem as well as a rendition of “God Bless America.”

Veteran Michael Maloney, VFW Third District, gave a keynote address discussing the importance of veterans organizations and the role veterans play in society.

“We know veterans never stop serving,” Maloney said. “Pick any veteran; they’re still doing something for their country. (It’s) fantastic because veterans have already served, already done their time, and they can go home and sit on the sofa and do nothing for the rest of their life, but they don’t; they never stop serving.”

Maloney also spoke about the role of digital media in the future of preserving the legacy of veterans.

“(The Miami Valley Veterans Museum) has great space here, but eventually, the space is going to run out,” he said. “Guess what doesn’t run out of space? Digital. We can take pictures, videos, and we can have hologram images that relate to history; that’s how far we’ve come and that’s what we need to evolve to.”

Following Wednesday’s speakers and performances, guests were invited to tour the new museum space, located at 2245 S. County Road 25-A. The facility’s “phase one” renovations have been completed, and according to Jones, a grand opening is expected to take place in the spring of 2021.