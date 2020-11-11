Schools change hybrid learning plan

TROY — After careful consultation with Miami County Public Health and district staff members over the course of the past several weeks, the Troy City Schools have decided to change their current hybrid learning plan to deal with the COVID-19 virus.

Previously, the plan was to immediately shift to hybrid learning if Miami County reached Level 3 (Red) on the weekly infection rate charts released by Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health. So far this school year, Miami County has not reached Level 3.

From this point moving forward, should Miami County reach Level 3 (Red), district officials will meet with representatives from Miami County Public Health and take a closer look at specific local indicators within the city of Troy and the Troy City Schools, then make a decision whether or not to go hybrid.

Should Miami County reach Level 3 (Red), Troy families will then be informed what decision is made regarding hybrid vs. in-person learning via School Messenger phone call, email, text message, the school website, the district Facebook page and the district Twitter account.

If a decision is made to go to hybrid learning, it would not start until the following week.