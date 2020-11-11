Area briefs

Dine to donate

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at Skyline Chili, 1775 W. Main St., Troy, for this month’s dine to donate event. Skyline Chili will donate a percentage of the sales to Brukner Nature Center when a flier is presented when ordering. Fliers are available at the Interpretive Building or online at bruknernaturecenter.com.

Money raised will be used to help support the wildlife ambassadors at Brukner Nature Center.

YMCA offers day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be holding two days of fun and games this Thanksgiving break.

Staff will be renting out a theater at Cinemark on Nov. 25 to watch “The Grinch,” and heading to 36 Skate on Nov. 27.

At other times, participants will be hanging at the Piqua branch activity center or going swimming. The day runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both the Piqua and Robinson branches for youth in grades first through sixth grade (kindergartners with approval). Transportation to events is provided, just make sure to bring a packed lunch each day, a swimsuit for swimming, socks for skating, and snack/game money.

Parents should make sure to get a flier from school or the Y to know what all to bring each day, and the specific COVID-19 measures students need to follow. Pre-registration by Nov. 22 is encouraged. Register at either branch or over the phone at (937) 773-9622 or (937) 440-9622). The cost of the event is $20 for YMCA members and $26 for non-members per day.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at (937) 773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net or Imari Witten at (937) 440-9622 or i.witten@miamicountyymca.net.

Bingo night set

CONOVER — The A.B. Graham memorial center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer a bingo night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

There will be 12 games and one speed round for $15 per person.

Daubers available for purchase and concessions also will be available.

For more information, call (937) 368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.