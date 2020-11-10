Piqua closes city offices to visitors

Staff report

PIQUA — All Piqua city offices will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to a Nov. 9 press release, the city of Piqua experienced its highest weekly count in virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 80 new cases. In previous weeks, the average was 38 new cases per week. As of Monday, Piqua reported 46 new cases, increasing the total case count to 540.

“It is imperative that we protect our staff from COVID-19 so they are able to continue to provide essential operations to the Piqua community,” the release states. “It is equally important that we do our part to prevent citizen exposure to one another.”

The Piqua Health Department strongly encourages community members to continue frequent hand washing, using proper social distancing, wearing a mask, and following all CDC guidelines, including quarantine and isolation procedures. The CDC has provided a guide showing the difference between quarantine and isolation.

Quarantine keeps someone who is in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 away from others. Isolation keeps someone who is sick or tested positive for COVID-19 away from others, even in their own home.

For more information about quarantine and isolation procedures, as well as guidance regarding what to do if you or someone close to you tests positive for COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.