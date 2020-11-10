PAULINE S. HUGHES

TIPP CITY — Pauline Shirley Hughes, 91, of Tipp City, Ohio, went to be with her husband and the Lord on November 8, surrounded by her children. Although passing of other complications, her family truly believes she passed of a broken heart from missing her husband of 60 years of marriage. There is no doubt they are having a celebration in heaven together right now.

Shirley was born November 1, 1929, in Tipp City, Ohio. She was born to Harold and Marjorie Welbaum. After her father’s passing when she was five, her mother remarried to William Ledford, who became her stepfather. She was the oldest of two children, her younger brother Gary Welbaum resides in Tipp City. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Tipp City. Upon graduating from Tippecanoe High School, Shirley was awarded the “Perfect Attendance Award” as she never missed a day of school her entire life. She was remarkably the very first person at Tipp City to accomplish this. She was also responsible for creating the first female Physical Education class in Tipp City Schools. While growing up, Shirley loved sports and her competitive drive always carried her throughout her lifetime.

Shirley was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many. Shirley and her husband Phil cultivated an incredible life together while being married 60 years. A mother to five children; Jeffrey Thuma, Bradley Thuma, Michele Zickafoose (Jeff), Michael Hughes (Regina), and Diahann Blair (Jaydee). It was evident that she loved her family and her children with all of her heart. Shirley was always fully involved in her children’s lives.

A grandmother to a total of 29 grandchildren. Her 15 grandchildren included; Dina Thuma, Jayme Thuma (Kim), Joshua Thuma, Matthew Thuma, Joseph Zickafoose (Dolly-Ann), Jason Zickafoose (Breann), Jacob Zickafoose (Kim), Samantha Hughes, Nathan Hughes (Megan), Michael Hughes, Zackery Blair (Lauren), Alexis Blair, Dylan Blair, Colton Blair, and Addison Blair. Her great grandchildren; Jordan Thuma (Eve), Alexandria Thuma, Darius Thuma, Jace Thuma, Tyler Thuma, Gabriella Zickafoose, Lucas Zickafoose, Lucy Zickafoose, A.J. Zickafoose, Sophie Zickafoose, Bentley Zickafoose, Kayler Hughes, and Harper Hughes. Her great great grandchild’s name; Isaiah Thuma. Shirley was known for spoiling her grandchildren every chance she could get with enormous “bag-fulls “of things for them.

Shirley was one of the strongest and most independent women you would ever meet. She was a woman who left a lasting impression on you that you would never forget. If you knew Shirley, her famous line spoken, “I’m glad you got to see me” describes her perfectly. Her confidence, and witty words was something so special about her. She was the perfect mix of sweet and fierce.

Shirley worked incredibly hard her entire life and took great pride in her work. Shirley worked for HR and Accounting at AO Smith, Allied Technology, and Kimberly Clark. She also owned Hughes Development with her husband for 55 years. They developed Michael Manor and Meadowview Village. They also owned rental properties together.

She was a woman of many talents and hobbies. She loved spending time with family and friends. Shirley loved to go shopping, play cards, especially with her friends at the VFW, go to casinos,

ride in her golf cart, decorate her yard with pink flamingos, and go to her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Shirley was one of the greatest women this earth will ever know. She will be deeply missed by so many every single day. She will live on through all who knew her. Heaven has gained an absolutely beautiful angel.

Public visitation 1:00 PM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com