Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Nov. 4

ASSAULT: Samuel Millbourn, 26, of Sidney, was charged with fifth-degree felony assault.

Nov. 5

THEFT: A deputy responded to 4400 US Route 40, Bethel Twp. on the report of a theft. After further investigation, it was found a catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle. There are no suspects at this time.

DAMAGE: A resident in the 1300 block of Spruce Street, Concord Twp, reported her pool was shot several times with a pellet gun.

Nov. 6

THEFT: A motor vehicle was reported stolen from the 7000 block of Kessler Frederick Road, Monroe Twp.

BUS STOP: A deputy responded to the Troy City School on the report of a vehicle running the bus stop sign/red lights at S. Co. Rd. 25A and Windmere Drive, in Troy. Justine Zaharie, 36, of Troy, was later charged with failing to stop for a stopped school bus.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: Six windows were broken on an outbuilding located in the 6000 block of South State Route 202, Bethel Twp.

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to State Route 185 and State Route 48 for a non-injury crash. After further investigation, it was found that Arthur Price, 70, of Piqua, was intoxicated and had fallen off his motorcycle at the stop sign. Price was subsequently arrested for OVI and released to his wife.

Nov. 7

TP TRESPASSERS: Residents in the 9000 block of Palmer Road, New Carlisle, reported juveniles were throwing toilet paper in their trees. The juveniles ran when they were confronted.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 4000 block of Kessler Frederick Road, Monroe Twp. on a criminal damaging complaint. The reporting party advised two sections of his barb wire fence was cut. There are no leads or suspects at this time.

VISITING ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to 3130 N. County Road 25-A to the Upper Valley Medical Center for a disturbance. After further investigation, the parties separated and choose to visit their grandma at different times.

INTOXICATED: A deputy was dispatched to 753 N. County Road 25-A for a suspicious male. Upon arrival, Ronald Foster Jr. was found to be intoxicated and laying on the sidewalk. Foster stated that he was with a girl at the Vault Tavern but she had left him. Foster stated he was just waiting on a ride. Foster was examined by Troy Medics but signed a refusal for further treatment. Foster contacted a friend ride, Amanda Maynard, who took responsibility for him. Foster was warned for disorderly conduct.

Nov. 8

PROPERTY ISSUE: An unsecured door was found while checking a building in the 200 block of Children’s Home Road, Elizabeth Twp. The building was cleared and no one was found on the property. There was damage inside the building, but it is unknown if any of the damage was new. Contact was made with Elizabeth Township Trustee John Ryman. He advised the damage was most likely from previously reported incidents. He also advised Elizabeth Township is no longer the property owner and they had recently sold the building.

TRESPASSING: A deputy was dispatched to the 9000 block of Hetzler Road, Springcreek Twp. on a trespassing complaint. After further investigation, it was found that four adults were on the abandoned property and had caused damage to the interior of the home. Bryce Sowers, 18, of Piqua, Lauren Barnett, 19, Halle Moore, 18, both of Parkersburg, W.Va., and Samantha Friesengst, 21, of Belleville, W.Va., were all charged with criminal damaging or endangering.

GAS AND GO: A deputy was dispatched to 211 S. Main St. (Marathon) in Pleasant Hill for theft of gasoline. The suspect pumped 13.076 gallons of gasoline ($25.62) into a white SUV and left without paying. Case pending.

Nov. 9

SUSPICIOUS: A resident in the 1700 block of Barnhart Road, Troy, called 911 to report that she observed a white male wearing a red shirt and blue jeans leaving her property just before 9 a.m. After several assisting officers responded to search the area, no suspect was located nor any signs of property disturbance.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 1800 block of Shaggybark Road, Troy, in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. Upon further investigation, the reporting party advised that an unknown person or persons had come onto the property and damaged a landscape light. The reporting party advised this has been an ongoing issue and requested extra patrols be performed during the night.