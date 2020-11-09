Troy schools close to in-person learning

Staff report

TROY — Due to staffing shortages in the transportation department as a result of COVID-19 virus, the Troy City Schools will be closed for in-person learning tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 10. All in-person students will learn from their regular teachers using the Canvas program on their school-issued Chromebooks.

This will not affect Troy Online Students, who will continue learning online as normal.

According to Troy City Schools Director of Communications David Fong, in-person learning will return as soon as possible.

“We ask that families continue to monitor their phones, the school website and social media for updates,” Fong said.

All students who attend schools outside of the district but use Troy City Schools transportation will still be able to use TCS buses to get to and from school.