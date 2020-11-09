Jury trial begins for Dayton man

MIAMI COUNTY — A trial jury was selected Monday in regard to a Dayton man’s two-day crime spree in June 2019.

Je-Tarre Washington, 33, of Dayton, was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree felonies of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, second-degree felony assault, third-degree felonies of abduction, failure to comply with police orders, weapons under disability, and fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine. In September, Washington turned down a plea agreement with the state with some charges dismissed and a 12-year sentence cap.

On June 24, 2019, Washington allegedly stole a Jeep from a gas station in Piqua. The following day, Washington was allegedly involved in a carjacking incident at the Hilltop Circle apartment complex in Troy. Washington allegedly punched a male, held him against his will, and stole his car and other items from his home. Later that day, a resident’s home on Piqua-Lockington Road was burglarized. A large safe containing multiple firearms and the home’s security system was reported stolen. As police searched for the involved subjects, Washington fled from officers in a high-speed pursuit in the stolen Jeep. The Jeep crashed into another vehicle and Washington fled on foot before being apprehended by officers. Evidence from the other crimes was located in the vehicle.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker led the state’s case against Washington. Patrick Conboy and Mark Fisher served as Washington’s defense counsel and Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall presided.

On Monday, the state called Miami County Communication Center’s Jeff Bush, and the gas station manager where the Jeep was stolen, to provide their testimony. Bush was the operator who took the 9-1-1 call from the owner of a Jeep who reported Washington and another subject allegedly stole the Jeep filled with TVs to be pawned in Dayton. The owner of the Jeep, from Sidney, testified Washington and another subject were in the vehicle when he went inside to buy gas and a drink when the pair took off with his vehicle.

Washington previously had a jury trial scheduled for Sept. 15, but it was rescheduled due to Washington’s disorderly conduct before the jury was able to be selected. On Monday, Washington also was disruptive prior to the jury selection, but eventually cooperated with court officials by mid-morning and appeared in court in-person.