Area briefs

Virtual ACT test prep offered

TIPP CITY — In an intensive, six-hour ACT test prep seminar, offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services, students will learn to maximize their scores by covering test format and structure, what content appears on the test, ACT-specific testing strategies, and time management strategies.

Tuition includes the book ACT Strategy Smart and subsequent online access to sample questions, answers, assessment, and content-area flash cards. The instructor is Dave Dobos, MIT alumnus. The deadline to register is Nov. 24 to allow time for supplies to be mailed. The cost for the class is $79 for residents and $89 for non-residents. The class will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 1-2, from 6-9 p.m. on Zoom.

To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

Meals offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post No. 586 will offer meals throughout the week.

Wednesday, Nov. 11 — There will be a Veteran’s Day program at 11 a.m., followed by bean soup and cornbread at the post.

Thursday, Nov. 12 — Cubed steak and seasoned potatoes begins at 6 p.m. and will cost $5.

Friday, Nov. 13 — Grilled pork chop with a veggie, scalloped potatoes, salad, dessert will be served for $9 and available from 6-7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15 — Breakfast, dine-in or carryout, is available from 9-11 a.m. and the menu will include made-to-order eggs, toast, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake for $6.

Monday, Nov. 16 — Spaghetti with Texas toast will be offered for $5 and will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

All meals are dine in or carry-out. Call (937) 667-1995 to place your order.

Family Video to close

TROY — Family Video, 1102 W. Main St., Troy, is closing its doors prior to the end of the year and inventory is for sale. The last standing brick and mortar movie rental store will continue to operate 250 other stores across the Midwest.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Troy and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

Family Video has served the Troy community since 2001. The website, www.familyvideo.com, will still be available to purchase movies, games, CBD products and other merchandise.