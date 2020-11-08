No denying Tippecanoe volleyball trip to Final Four; Lady Red Devils win five-set thriller

CENTERVILLE — It didn’t matter what it took.

Overcoming losing the first set.

Trailing 9-4 and 12-9 in the race to 15 in the deciding fifth set.

Facing match point trailing 16-15 in the fifth set.

The third time against Roger Bacon in the D-II volleyball regionals in three years was going to be the charm for Tippecanoe was going to be the charm.

And in Saturday’s regional final at Centerville High School — aptly described by the Centerville PA announcer as one of the greatest volleyball matches he had ever seen — the Lady Red Devils would not be denied.

Tippecanoe rallied in the fifth set for a 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 19-17 win.

Tippecanoe, 27-0, advances to play Gates Mills Gilmour Academy in the D-II state semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday at the Vandalia SAC. Roger Bacon dropped to 21-5.

“We had lost to them the lost two years,” Rachel Widermuth, who along with Corinn Siefring and Alayna Titley are four-year starters for Tippecanoe, said about straight set losses in the regional semifinals. “We were determined to win this year.”

Junior Ashley Aselage said there was a different confidence level this year against the Spartans.

“We have most of our players back from last year,” Aselaage said. “I just felt like we were a better team this year.”

She would get no argument from coach Howard Garcia.

“Three things,” Garcia said. “First, we have three four-year starters on this team. Second, these girls really like each other a lot. And that doesn’t change, no matter what happens out there on the court. Third, we just kept coming back. We lost the first set and won the next two sets. We were down in the fifth set and came back.”

And at the close of the match, it was Rachel Wildermuth with the ball in her hands.

The middle/setter had a kill on Siefring’s serve to give Tippecanoe a 17-16 lead.

After a Bacon sideout to tie it, the Spartans couldn’t handle a Wildermuth attack to give Tipp match point at 18-17.

Then, Wildermuth pounded a ball towards the floor that likely would have been a kill, but Bacon was called for a net foul on the play to send Tippecanoe to the final four for the first time since 2007.

“I knew I had to go strong,” Wildermuth said. “I couldn’t go weak or they (Roger Bacon) would get it I knew I had to be aggressive.”

It’s exactly what Garcia has come to expect from her.

“She (Rachel Wildermuth) plays the two toughest positions on the floor, setter and middle,” Garcia said. “She was All-Ohio last year and she should be again this year.”

The match began with Tipp leading much of the first set, before Bacon finished on a 9-3 run.

But, it became clear that Tipp was in control at the net and the Red Devils won the next two sets.

But, Bacon responded in the fourth set to force a race to 15.

Not only did they have a 9-4 lead to start the deciding set, Tipp did not have a single kill on those first 13 points as the Spartans recorded one amazing dig after another.

“It was frustrating,” Rachel Wildermuth said. “But, we were doing a good job blocking to stay in it.”

After a timeout, Kaitlyn Husic started a five-point run with a kill.

Aselage had a block and followed with a kill.

After it was tied 9-9, Bacon ran off three points to make it 12-9.

Aselage answered with a kill and two blocks on Husic’s serve to tie it 12-12.

“I just knew I couldn’t keep doing the same thing,” Aselage, whose mother Denise and aunt Debbie both played in the state volleyball tournament for Lehman Catholic, said. “I was in position to do something.”

Garcia was not surprised.

“If you notice, we went to a quicker tempo there and that helped her,” he said.

Aselage had a kill to make it 14-13 and Siefring had an amazing off-balanced kill to make it 15-14, setting the table for the big finish by Rachel Wildermuth.

“It just feels great to be going to the state tournament,” Wildermuth said.

Like all season, it was a balanced, team effort by Tipp.

Rachel Wildermuth filled out the stat sheet with 15 kills, three blocks, 28 assists and three aces.

Aselage had 13 kills, three blocks and 12 digs, while Siefring had 10 kills, two blocks, 21 digs and two aces.

Husic had six kills, 32 digs and two aces, while Titley led the defense with 33 digs.

Hannah Wildermuth had 17 assists, Olivia Gustavson had six kills and Molly Achterburg, Alex Voisard, Alaina Laskey and Scotti Hoskins all had key plays throughout the match to add to the team’s success.

“Tippecanoe hasn’t been to state since 2007,” Aselage said. “This is pretty exciting.”

After refusing to be denied and making sure the third time was the charm against Roger Bacon Saturday night.