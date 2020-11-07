Schmiesing recognized by Ohio Economic Development Association as Ohio Certified Economic Developer

PIQUA — On Oct. 1, Mark Barbash, Director of the Ohio Economic Development Institute, announced that Piqua’s Community and Economic Development Director, Chris Schmiesing, has earned the Ohio Certified Economic Developer (OhioCED) credential.

The Ohio Economic Development Institute is the professional development program of the Ohio Economic Development Association and is conducted in partnership with JobsOhio, the state’s economic development organization.

According to the Ohio Economic Development Association, “The Ohio Certified Economic Developer credential is designed to demonstrate the depth and breadth of an individual’s knowledge and their ability to apply that knowledge to the benefit of their community or organization. The Ohio CED designation also represents the economic development practitioner’s commitment to advancing the Ohio economy and elevating the economic development profession.”

“We are very proud of Chris’ achievement along with the dedication and determination to continue to expand his knowledge and skills to benefit the citizens of Piqua,” said Gary Huff, Piqua’s city manager.

Schmiesing completed the Basic Economic Development Course, as well as training related to real estate development, site selection, and development, finance and incentives as well as business retention and expansion. This training concluded with a yearlong capstone project, presentation, and exam.

Schmiesing’s capstone project and presentation are described by OEDA as “very highly rated and evidence of being highly skilled as an economic development professional.”