Minster Bank adds wealth management advisor

MINSTER – Nathan Cedarleaf has been hired as a Wealth Management Advisor for Minster Bank.

In making the announcement, Private Wealth Management Manager Steve Eiting, CPA, said that Cedarleaf will lead the bank’s efforts to grow the Private Wealth Management group’s presence in our southern markets for individuals and businesses. Cedarleaf is based out of the Troy and Vandalia-Butler offices and will serve clients throughout Minster Bank’s footprint in West Central Ohio.

Cedarleaf brings over 17 years of wealth management experience to Minster Bank, most recently serving as a financial advisor for a nationally known investment company. He holds a degree in business management and finance from Arizona State University and his Master’s from Northern Illinois University. He also holds the Certified Financial Planner designation. He resides in Minster with his wife Roxann and their eight children.

“Twenty-one years ago, Minster Bank began providing trust services,” noted Eiting. “Over the years we expanded to include wealth planning, retirement planning, and investment management. Nathan has extensive experience in helping individuals, families, and businesses plan, grow, and preserve their assets.”

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $600 million and has been serving the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914. To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.