Grant program awards over $100,000 to small businesses

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Troy Main Street, the Troy Development Council and the City of Troy has awarded over $100,000 in grants to local businesses who applied for the first round of local relief in Troy. The funding for the grants came from each of the organizations.

Ninety businesses applied for funding in the first round and 78 were awarded funds. The grants ranged from $500 to $5,000 with an average grant amount of $700 to maintain or restart operations, and amounts were determined by a volunteer selection committee representing the four organizations. The businesses who applied for funding include businesses employing one to 40 employees. The total amount of relief requested was over $360,000. Forty-two of the grants were for small businesses within the downtown business district.

“The small business grant allowed us to continue to employ our staff during the 6 weeks we were shut down due to COVID-19. Our staff is like family to us and it was extremely important to me that we continue to pay them and keep everyone employed when we were closed with $0 income coming in. This grant helped us to be able to keep 100% of our staff,” Bonnie Harris of Harris Jeweler said.

“Our grant from the Small Business Disaster Relief Program gave us some relief when it was most needed. Not only did the assistance help us pay our bills when cash flow was at an all-time low, but to know that we have a community of support when we are facing such an uncertain future is priceless,” said Lindsay Woodruff, owner of Pachamama Market.

The Small Business Disaster Relief Grant Program is currently closed but may open in the future for a second round of grants based on the needs of local businesses.

“While things have been difficult, I think that there are other businesses in our community that may need the grant money to keep the doors open, so please put those monies offered to my business back into your program to help someone else that may have a need greater than my own,” stated an award recipient of the program. “We all want everyone to come out of this. We need a thriving local business community to maintain the character and charm that makes Troy so special.”

For additional information on this program or available resources available for businesses, please contact the Troy Chamber at 937-339-8769 or go to TroyOhioChamber.com.