Clean up was success due to volunteers

To the Editor:

On Saturday, Oct. 10 the Southview Neighborhood Association held a clean up at Mote Park in Piqua. The activity was a big success due to the support of our membership and the help of several groups and individuals. The city provided use of the special events trailer, which has tools and equipment for use by the community. Special thanks go to the members of the St. John Lutheran Church and Boy Scout Troop 76 of Piqua.

Some citizens may not know that in a normal year, Mote Park is one of the most used park in the city and deserves to be clean and well maintained.

Thanks to all who helped!

— James D. Vetter, President

Southview Neighborhood Association

Piqua