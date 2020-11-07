Area briefs

Veterans program planned

WEST MILTON — A special Veterans Day program honoring Union Township veterans and their families will take place on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Hoffman United Methodist Church, West Milton. The program will take place at 2 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.

The retired military banners will be presented to those families at the end of the program.

A video has been created to go along with stories submitted about each veteran featured. Dennis Albaugh and Rec Carpenter will take part in the program. The main speaker will be 95-year-old World War II Veteran D. Ralph Young of Centerville.

The doors to the activity center will open at 1 p.m. Masks are required and the seating will be arranged to accommodate social distancing. Admission is free and will continue until the chairs are filled.

The program will be broadcast on West Milton’s public access station (Channel 5) and on YouTube under wmpatv as well as Hoffman’s Facebook page.

For more information, call Nancy Studebaker at (937) 698-9967.

Roads to close

MIAMI COUNTY — Rangeline Road in Newton Township will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 13. The location of the closure is between Sugar Grove-Circle Hill and Sugar Grove roads.

Alcony-Conover Road in Brown Township will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 13. The location of the closure is between Wolcott and Loy roads.

Crafters sought for tree decor

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is seeking crafters of all ages and skills to provide ornaments and decorations for 2-foot-tall Christmas trees that will be delivered to patients of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

“If anyone in the community is interested in knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting or coloring, please consider joining us in our effort to create ornaments and decorations for Christmas trees for our patients,” said Amy LeVan, director of volunteer services. “We’re seeking volunteers who are interested in helping us in our effort to Scatter KindnessTM and provide Christmas cheer.”

Items should be no larger than 3 inches in size. Volunteers should not create anything that is heavy or easily breakable. Loose glitter cannot be used. However, glitter glue is acceptable.

For more information, call Volunteer Services at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County at (937) 335-5191.

Fall events continue

COVINGTON — Fall events continue at the J.R. Clarke Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington.

Weekly events include:

• Tuesdays at 9 and 10 a.m. — Developmental StoryTime with Miss Laurie. Call the circulation desk for additional information before you bring your little one.

• Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. — The “Keep Moving” class, taught by Vicki Hand.

• Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. — The Veriflow Class” with dance, stretch and relaxation, taught by Lynn Blakely.

• Girls Scouts will have meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. Right now, these meetings are digital on Zoom. Those who do not have Internet at home can come to the library and staff will have ZOOM set-up for them.

Social distancing is practiced and masks are required for all visitors.