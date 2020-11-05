RONALD J. COOK

HOUSTON — Ronald John Cook, age 79, of Smith Road, Houston, passed away of natural causes Tuesday afternoon, November 3, 2020, at the Lima Memorial Health System ER, in Lima, Ohio.

He was born October 16, 1941, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late John & Leona (Berres) Cook. On September 4, 1965, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Piqua, Ron married Barbara Jean (Sweigart) Cook who survives. Also surviving are three of four children, Rob & Amy Cook, Doug & Pam Cook, Susan Elizabeth Cook (dec.) and Jenny & Josh Ferguson, all of Houston, along with five grandchildren: Jacob, Sam, Kate and Olivia Cook and Brandy & Elwyn Bailey; three brothers, Bill & Karen Cook of Fort Wayne, IN, Frank & Judy Cook of Marthasville, MO, Dave & Beth Cook of Bowling Green and one sister-in-law, Lucy Cook of Sidney as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, John Cook, a brother-in-law, John Sweigart and mother & father-in-law, Elsie & John Sweigart.

Mr. Cook was a 1959 graduate of Houston High School and also served in the Ohio National Guard. He was engaged in farming all of his working life and years ago also worked at the Farmers Elevator Company in Houston. Ron was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where he served as an usher and on the parish council. He was a dedicated volunteer and past trustee for the Houston Community Center and a past Loramie Township Zoning Officer. Ron enjoyed gardening, playing cards, helping his family, on & off the farm, tinkering with his Gator mobile work station and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Monday, November 9, 2020, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Newport with Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua. Friends may call Sunday 2:00 to 5:00 PM and Monday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to Houston Rescue and Fire Departments, Sidney Fire & Rescue or charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.