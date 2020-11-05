PIQUA — Nancy M. Brading, age 78, of Piqua, OH passed away at 3:26 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua.

She was born in Piqua, OH on March 11, 1942 to the late Clifford and Mary (Hutchinson) Dill. She married Robert E. Brading on August 23, 1969 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Piqua. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2016.

Nancy is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Donald and Shirley Dill and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1960 and she was employed in the office at Val-Decker Packing Company, in Piqua, for 16 years. Nancy bowled for many years and she enjoyed playing Euchre with family and friends. She loved to bake sugar cookies, fudge, and buckeyes.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 10-11 AM on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association – Miami Valley Chapter, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.