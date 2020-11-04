Record turnout for Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — With approximately 76 percent of Miami County registered voters turned out to vote in the general election, approximately 2,000 votes remain to be counted.

According to the Miami County Board of Elections Director Laura Bruns, 1,239 provisional ballots and approximately 860 mail-in absentee ballots remain. Absentee ballots must have been marked on Nov. 2 and received by the board by Nov. 13 to count.

Miami County added 3,211 voters to its list compared to the 2016 General Election and approximately 4,480 more votes were cast compared to 2016 in this year’s general election.

According to Tuesday’s data, 15,482 absentee votes were cast in Miami County; 21,132 early votes were cast and 20,629 votes were cast on Election Day for a total of 57,243 ballots cast out of 75,470 registered voters or 75.85 percent of registered voters.

In the 2016 November General Election, Miami County had 72,259 registered voters with 52,763 casting votes in that presidential election — 73 percent voter participation. In 2016, President Donald Trump and Michael Pence received 36,311 votes compared to the unofficial votes of 40, 531 votes this year. In 2016, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received 12,832 votes in Miami County compared to Joe Biden’s unofficial total of 15,420 votes as of Tuesday.

The board of elections will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 to begin its official canvas of election results and again on Tuesday, Nov. 17 to certify results before submitting them to the Secretary of State’s office by the Nov. 24 deadline. Provisional and absentee ballots will be counted during the canvas and before submission.

Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway praised the staff, especially board clerks Janelle Flaharty and Michelle Arthur for their work in getting nearly 21,000 early voters in and out of the Miami County Courthouse early voting center in less than 30 minutes of wait time. Ridgeway said Monday’s early voting had the longest wait time of 30 minutes, but wait times never exceeded that amount of time before that date.

“Michelle and Janelle got 20,000 voters in the door before Election Day and that is outstanding,” Ridgeway said. Ridgeway said all staff members and poll workers did a great job of running a great election this fall.

Board member Jim Oda said, this election “definitely got people out to vote this year.”

Chairman of the board Dave Fisher said Election Day went smoothly with only a few issues.

“Most of the public response has been positive,” Fisher said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better election.”

“Our voters were great. They did a wonderful job,” Oda said.