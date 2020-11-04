Powell re-elected for a second term

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County re-elected Darke County native Jena Powell to serve a second term in the 80th district Ohio House of Representatives seat.

Powell defeated Democrat candidate Ted Jones, a retired factory manager from Piqua, who challenged incumbent Republican Powell of Darke County.

In a Facebook post, Powell said, “Thank you OH-80! It’s been an honor representing you and an honor to continue being your voice in the legislature.”

In Miami County, Powell received 41,340 votes or 74 percent and Jones received 14,176 votes or 25 percent of votes. The district seat spans all of Miami County and southern Darke County. In Darke County, Powell received 75 percent of votes for re-election.

In a statement to sister paper the Greenville Daily Advocate, Powell said, “Thank you so much for the support from Darke County. I am thrilled to represent you in the legislature and fight for our conservative values in the next two years. As always, if you have questions or want to tell me your story, you can email or call my office at any time. I am looking forward to continuing to fight for the 80th District in Columbus.”