Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Oct. 19

FRAUD: Layla Bingham, 26, of Sidney, was arrested at the North Main Street Shell Station and charged with misuse of a credit card.

WARRANT: Report of a male subject at Sunset Drive Thru who appeared to be having a medical issue. Male refused treatment by squad. Male, Anthony Deubner, 68, of Piqua, was found to have an active warrant. Male was issued a summons to appear in court by the jail.

FRAUD: Adult female passed a forged prescription trying to obtain a dangerous drug. Jacquoline Folkerth, 36, of Piqua, was located at the store and arrested. Case is pending.

MENACING: Complainant advised he was being followed, near Broadway and West North, by a subject threatening him with a bat. The complainant was uncooperative.

THEFT: Officer dispatched to a theft complaint at 338 Young St. in reference to a complainant’s glass table having been stolen from his front porch.

Oct. 20

DRUGS: Vehicle stopped for expired registration. Passenger was found to have a warrant and a K9 positively alerted on the vehicle. A loaded syringe was recovered from the driver. Michael Birt, 31, of Piqua, was charged with possession of drugs. Jesse Woods, 40, of Staunton Township, was charged with a reasonable control violation, obstructing official business, and a seat belt violation.

OBSTRUCTION: Officer dispatched to a reckless complaint near Walmart. The vehicle was located and observed being driven recklessly. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle fled. Matthew Whittaker, 39, of Franklin, was subsequently charged with obstructing justice. Case is currently pending further investigation.

DISORDERLY: Male was refusing to wear a mask while at the Board of Education building for a meeting. Male was warned for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

SUSPICIOUS: Officer dispatched to 921 South St. for a burglary complaint. Complainant said a neighbor entered his basement.

SUSPICIOUS: Officer dispatched to the area of McDonald’s for a suspicious complaint. Dispatch advised someone in all black was looking into cars. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone out walking.