M-U schools renews property tax levy

WEST MILTON — Voters in the Milton-Union Exempted Village School District supported the district’s request to renew a 3.9-mill property tax on Tuesday.

According to unofficial results, the levy passed with 3,107 votes (60 percent) for the renewal and 2,060 votes (40 percent) against it.

The levy was first passed in 1991 and raises $411,000 per year for the district’s permanent improvement projects.

Permanent improvement levy funds are used to purchase things that have a five-year useful life. The funds are used primarily for technology, safety, transportation, and security.

Milton-Union Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Ritchey said, “Everyone with the Milton-Union Schools is encouraged with the recent renewal of our Permanent Improvement Levy.

“We feel fortunate for such strong community support, especially during these unprecedented times. On behalf of our staff members, students, parents, caregivers, and community stakeholders, we would like to extend our sincerest thanks for the ongoing support.”