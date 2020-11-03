Piqua Police Department reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Oct. 15

THEFT: Officer dispatched to 221 Manning St. on the report of the theft of a vehicle.

THEFT: Complainant advised an unknown subject stole checks out of his vehicle near 1022 Caldwell St.

THEFT: Complainant advised that an unknown subject entered his unlocked vehicle near 1705 Nicklin Ave. and stole money that was left inside the vehicle.

Oct. 16

THEFT: Theft of property from a business at Miami Valley Centre Mall. Male took a jacket from a store and ran away on foot. Clark Ross, 38, at large, was located by an officer and taken into custody. Male was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Clark County. Male was charged with theft, processed and transported to Clark County where he was turned over to officers for the warrant.

THEFT: Items missing from an unlocked vehicle near 1602 Nicklin Ave. overnight. Purse later recovered and returned to the victim.

THEFT: Report of a theft of a cell phone from an unlocked vehicle near 1018 Caldwell St. Unknown suspect.

THEFT: Officer dispatched to a theft complaint at 1244 Broadway Drive. Officer was also able to return the property.

THEFT: Officer dispatched to a theft complaint at 1205 Washington Ave.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Complainant advised an unknown subject entered one of his vehicles near 1706 Nicklin Ave., but nothing was taken. Complainant further advised that the subject attempted to get into a second vehicle, but was unsuccessful. Complainant reported damage to that second vehicle.

SUSPICIOUS: While in the area of 1700 Nicklin Ave. on another complaint, officer noticed the driver dor on a vehicle left ajar. Registered owner was contacted and advised the vehicle had been gone through, but nothing was missing.

SUSPICIOUS: Caller observed two 15-year-olds with BB guns near 219 Weber St. She did not see them shooting the guns and advised that they showed her they were not loaded. She wanted the police to be aware.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Caller advised that someone went through her vehicle overnight near 1125 Washington Ave. Nothing was missing from the vehicle.

SUSPICIOUS: Caller advised he found a tracking device on his vehicle and believes his live-in ex-girlfriend placed it there.

THEFT: Officer responded to 620 Wood St. on the report of the theft of a motor vehicle. That vehicle was entered into Ohio LEADS as stolen.

Oct. 17

ASSAULT: An adult male shoved a juvenile off a scooter near Adams and West Grant streets and kicked the scooter, causing it to strike the juvenile’s leg, resulting in injury. Mark Cleveland, 55, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with assault.

ASSAULT: Subject reportedly took acid and was having issues. Mario Macon, 22, of Piqua, was charged with assault on a peace officer and failure to comply. He was admitted to the hospital due to his drug-induced state.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Caller advised that a male in Pennsylvania created an Instagram account with her information and was sending messages to her friends. She did not have any information on the male.

THEFT: Caller advised her live-in brother stole her PlayStation, at 619 Park Ave.

Oct. 18

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Officers responded to 313 Broadway St. on the report of a disturbance. It was determined that unknown suspects had broken the door of an apartment at this location. No suspect information was available.

DISTURBANCE: Complainant, a cashier at Buckeye Chuck’s Marathon Gas station, reported a male customer yelling at her. It was found that the male subject was upset because the carry-out had bought milk from another store and was charging a higher price. Male was informed this was not illegal. Male left and advised he would not be returning.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Complainant at Terrace Creek Apartments reported finding a piece of paper with a derogatory word written on it in front of her apartment door. She is reporting it to the apartment manager and will contact police if it continues. Unknown who put it there or why.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Complainant was upset because a female yelled at him inthe Kroger parking lot for doing “donuts.” Male admitted to doing donuts and advised he tried apologizing, but the female called him “stupid.” Complainant did not have any identifying information on the female.

THEFT: Theft in progress at Walmart. Business advised a male loaded two bags with stolen property and fled from the scene. Investigation pending.