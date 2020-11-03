PIQUA—Dorothy L. Wagner, 86, of Piqua, passed away at 5:06 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1934 in Piqua to the late Archie and Ruth (Pickering) Berry. She married Luther Gene Wagner February 14, 1955 in Piqua; he preceded her in death March 26, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Terry (Rick) Fry and Tammy Wagner all of Piqua; two sons, Tony (Cindy) Wagner of Sidney, Tim (Kim) Wagner of Piqua; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Beatrice Berry of Sidney, Donna Lang of Middletown; and two brothers, Bob (Sherri) Berry of Columbus and Mike (Yvonne) Berry of Piqua. She was preceded in death by two brothers and seven sisters.

Mrs. Wagner was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked for the Piqua City School District as a cook at Favorite Hill School for many years. She was a member of Piqua Baptist Church and volunteered at the Election Day polls.

A private service to honor her life will be at the convenience of the family at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Donald R. Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St. Piqua, OH 45356 or one’s favorite charity. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.