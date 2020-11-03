TROY—Artie Lee Armstrong, age 71, of Troy passed away late Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on July 27, 1949 in Lebanon, Ohio to the late Carl Willard Armstrong Sr. and Georgia B. (Powell) Armstrong.

Artie is survived by his daughters: Tawanna (Robert) Armstrong-Ivory of Streetsboro, Ohio, Cathie aka “lil Artie” (Brent) Lane of Xenia, Ohio, and Cassi Robinson of Cleveland, Ohio; ex-wife Catherine “Cathy” Armstrong; sister, June Etheridge of Lebanon, Ohio; grandchildren, Demetria Skipper, Tyler Traylor, Tavion Lane and Cayden Robinson; nephews, James “Benny”

Pridemore, Butch Singleton and Dino Singleton all of Lebanon, Ohio; niece, Vanessa Singleton of Lebanon, Ohio; and best friends, Bruce Gray of Lebanon, Ohio, Joe Edwards of Troy, Ohio, Benny Andrews of Urbana, Ohio and Tom Block of Troy, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Artie is preceded in death by his brother, Carl Armstrong, Jr. and his sister, Georgia Armstrong Singleton. Artie graduated from Lebanon High School in 1965. He loved playing baseball. In the 1960’s he played the guitar with the Soul Crusader’s Band. He loved hunting deer and rabbit. He enjoyed watching western movies, the original Star Trek, Young & The Restless and horse races. He was also an avid sports fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds

and Golden State Warriors. He was a self-employed professional painter for many years; some of his projects consisted of painting in the Historical District of Troy, Ohio. He was very well known in his community and made friends with everyone he met. Most of all, Artie loved his 3 girls, his grandkids, family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 AM at Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Troy with Pastor Charles Carns officiating. A visitation with take place prior to the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.