Area briefs

Free meal to be offered

COVINGTON — The Covington Eagles and Fields of Grace Worship Center will host a free Thanksgiving dinner from 4-6 p.m. Saturday Nov. 21 from at the Covington Eagles Hall.

Outside pick-up will be at the Debra Street entrance to the Eagles hall. There will be no dine in.

The meal this year will consist of turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade dressing, homemade noodles, green beans, dinner roll and pumpkin pie.

Home deliveries will be made to surrounding communities within a 10-mile radius. Home deliveries can be reserved by calling Fields of Grace at (937) 573-4282 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday until Thursday Nov. 19. No calls will be taken the day of the meal.

For more information, contact Fields of Grace Worship Center or visit fieldsofgrace.org or Facebook.

Dentist to help veterans

TROY — In honor of Veterans’ Day, Dr. Beth Francis and Dr. Mark Armstrong, both of Armstrong Dentistry of Troy, would like to donate their services to treat several veterans with significant dental issues, who may not otherwise be able to get this level of care.

If you are a veteran, or if you know of a veteran that you believe would greatly benefit, post on the office’s Facebook page at Armstrong Dentistry, your reasons why this veteran would be a good candidate. Veterans do not need to be existing patients of Armstrong Dentistry.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 6. Chosen veterans will be announced on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11.

Member of month named

CASSTOWN — The November 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Landin Putnam. He is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Putnam recently competed in the State FFA Urban Soils where he was the highest placing individual from the chapter. He placed 69 out of 572 individuals. He also attended the 2020 National FFA Virtual Convention and has participated in the fruit sales fundraiser.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.

‘Wizard of Oz’ to be shown

COVINGTON— The J.R. Clarke Library will offer a viewing of the original 1939 “Wizard of Oz” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 in the Community Room. Food and drink will be available for children ages 4 and up. After the movie, participants will be playing three games of bingo! In addition, there will be a cauldron of treats, which include two of the ‘Wizard of Oz’ characters and a real size Wicked Witch of the West’s broom. These special items are from a donation given by Logan Harrison, a local ‘Wizard’ aficionado.

Sign-up in advance to ensure enough supplies by calling (937) 473-2226.

Road resurfacing underway

PIQUA — The city of Piqua Public Works Department, in conjunction with work being performed by Miami County on the culvert between Long Drive and Piqua-Troy Road, will be milling and resurfacing the roadway from the intersection of Piqua-Troy Road to Long Drive. The culvert replacement project started on Wednesday, Nov. 4. The city will resurface the roadway after the County completes repairs to the culvert. The resurfacing should take place (weather dependent) the week of Nov. 9.

Contact the Public Works Department at (937) 778-2095 regarding any questions about the milling and resurfacing of the roadway.