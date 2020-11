Sherry Heath from Atlantis Sportswear in Piqua hands out treats at Saturday’s Trunk-or-Treat event at Pitsenbarger Park. This was the fourth year for the event and more than 30 participants handed out Halloween goodies to the many youngsters who attended.

Volunteers Fred Johnson, Rose Penny, and Ruthie Richard hand out candy at the Piqua American Legion Post 184 during Saturday’s Piqua Trick-or-Treat event.