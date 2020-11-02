Pet of the Week

Meet Sawyer

My name is Sawyer and I was found wondering around lost. l am available for adoption through the Miami County Animal Shelter. I am an adult male American Staffordshire Terrier mix. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first come, first serve.