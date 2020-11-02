El Sombrero to close until Nov. 18

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

TROY — El Sombrero restaurant, 1700 N. County Road 25-A, will close after two employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Restaurant manager Judy Rose said on Monday that two employees are coronavirus positive, and the restaurant will close until at least Nov. 18.

“It’s the right thing to do for the safety of all,” said Rose, who said they are sending all employees for tests to ensure their safety.

She said the restaurant will be steamed and disinfected during the closing, to provide a sterile environment when the business is able to reopen.

Rose said that the drive-through Thanksgiving dinner that has been planned for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, will continue as planned. She said the meal will be offered as a pick-up only through the drive through process, and available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

El Sombrero can be reached at (937) 339-2100.