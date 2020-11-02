Area briefs

Veterans Day event planned

PIQUA — The Piqua Veterans’ Association will be having an informal ceremony for Veterans Day this year. The current health issue prevents large social gatherings; therefore, attendees are asked to remain at your vehicle if you attend the ceremony.

This year’s program will recognize the Western Ohio Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association. The KWVA has been active in the Piqua and surrounding communities for many years. Due to an aging membership, the organization made the decision to disband this year. Residents may remember seeing their group selling “Rose of Sharon” at local businesses, or riding in parades with on their trailer.

The Veterans Day ceremony will be at the Veterans’ Circle inside Forest Hill Cemetery at the corner of Washington Avenue and Broadway. The program will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Representatives from the KWVA, Department of Ohio, will be the key speakers.

Blood drives upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — Blood drives are planned throughout the county in the coming weeks.

Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 W. Main St., Tipp City.

Piqua Baptist Church will host a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at 1402 W. High St., Piqua.

The Community Blood Center “Together We Give” campaign calls on the community to help avert a blood shortage this fall. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The new “Together We Give” face mask and Blood Donor scarf are both free when you register to donate with CBC Nov. 2 through Nov. 28.

Type O blood remains in high demand and in short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses and high schools have cancelled blood drives or reduced capacity.

Hospital usage of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) has surged and CBC is calling on CCP donors to “Fight, Heal, & Give.” The antibody-rich plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is vital for the treatment of coronavirus patients. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” T-shirt. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Nomination available

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County resident and retired lawyer Ben Hiser, through the University of Dayton’s School of Law, is able to recommend a county student for scholarship as part of the college’s Leadership Honors Program.

Students must be planning or are studying law, have a minimum of a 3.4 GPA and 153 LSAT (or GRE equivalent).

Contact Hiser at bhiser@woh.rr.com for more information.