Trustees should listen to residents

Thank you for the second Bethel Township (Miami County) ballot referendums article published in Miami Valley Today on Oct. 17. Residents who oppose the rezoning of the two properties appreciate the opportunity to have our voices heard.

I would like to respectfully add that if the three trustees had listened to the concerned citizens in attendance at the Jan. 14, 2020, hearing/meeting, and at least tabled their vote, residents may have not had to take these steps to challenge their decision. Also, when one property owner withdrew his rezoning application, the trustees chose not to act on it.

After this election, however, another will occur in 2021: With all three trustees’ positions open for election or re-election, who will represent us, and the future of Bethel Township?

— Michele Pfrogner

New Carlisle