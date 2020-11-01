Three dead in fiery crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — Three people are dead following a head-on crash on State Route 49 on Saturday.

First Responders were dispatched to State Route 49 south of State Route 721 in the southwest corner of Miami County at 9:20 p.m. on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Minutes later, dispatchers at Miami County 9-1-1 told responding units that at least one vehicle was on fire and witnesses believed that no victims got out of either vehicle.

Fire units from West Milton, Laura, and Ludlow Falls responded, as did Union Township Life Squad.

According to information from our news partners at WDTN, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that there were two victims, both male, one age 75 and one age 50, in one vehicle. The other vehicle was occupied by a single driver.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office spokesman said that preliminary reports say that a Chevrolet van traveled left of center hitting a Ford SUV head-on. The van then caught fire.

Deputies said that there is “some evidence that alcohol played a factor” in the crash.

No names have been released pending identification of the victims and notification of next-of-kin.

A crash reconstruction team from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

State Route 49 re-opened to traffic at 1:10 a.m.