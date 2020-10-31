Youth group gives back to community

PIQUA — Teenage members of the parish for St. Boniface and St. Mary Churches recently held a service event.

Four parishioners donated the funds and supplies needed for a neighborhood “gifting”; teenagers of the parishes created homemade cards with a welcome message and Bible verse, and added in candy, a pumpkin and a McDonald’s gift card. All were bagged together and delivered to over 30 neighbors around the churches.

“We wanted to bring some kindness and love to our community,” Youth Minister Diane Mengos said.

In August, the teenagers also worked together to clean up Fountain Park and Mote Park.