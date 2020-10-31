Rockets rally past Buccs, 21-13: Week 10 football roundup

ANNA — Anna put together back-to-back touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to come from behind and knock off Covington 21-13 in a Week 10 regular season matchup Friday at Anna.

With both teams eliminated from the playoffs, the Buccaneers fell to 5-4 on the season with one more regular season game remaining at home on Nov. 5 against Minster.

Anna (4-6) drew first blood, but a 1-yard Duncan Cooper touchdown run cut the Rockets’ lead to 7-6 at halftime, and Trentin Alexander scored on a 3-yard run to give the Buccs a 13-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Anna scored with 8:11 remaining to retake a one-point lead, pinned Covington deep on the ensuing kickoff, got the ball back and sealed it with another score with less than two minutes remaining.

Tippecanoe 34,

Butler 0

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe finished the 2020 season the same way it began Friday, defeating Butler in a Week 10 regular season matchup, 34-0.

Griffin Caldwell led the Red Devils with 123 rushing yards — including touchdown runs of 20 and 12 yards — on 27 carries, while Troy Taylor was 9 for 13 passing for 145 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Camden Swartout. Cayd Everhart added a 1-yard touchdown run and Owen Hadden kicked a pair of field goals, a 14-yarder and a 30-yarder. And defensively, the Devils held Butler (2-8) to only 54 yards of total offense and picked off four passes, with Gavin Garlitz grabbing two interceptions and Nick Robbins and David Chavez adding one apiece.

Tippecanoe finished the season 7-2.

Troy Christian 42,

Fisher Catholic 7

TROY — Troy Christian finished 2020 with back-to-back victories, routing Fisher Catholic (4-5) 42-7 Friday at home in a regular season game to finish the year winning 5 of its last six games.

The Eagles finished with a 6-4 record.

Milton-Union 36,

Carlisle 20

CARLISLE — Milton-Union jumped out to a 28-6 halftime lead in its regular season finale and held off a late rally by Carlisle (4-6) to put away a 36-20 victory.

Milton-Union finished the season 7-3.

Ansonia 32,

Bethel 7

BRANDT — Bethel finished the season 4-6 after one final regular season game in Week 10, falling to Ansonia (7-2) 32-7 Friday night.

Miss. Valley 16,

Bradford 13

BRADFORD — Bradford came up just short against Mississinawa Valley for a second time, finishing the season 1-8 with a 16-13 regular-season loss Friday night at home.