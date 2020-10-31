Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Oct. 29

CHILD COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 900 block of Fountain Street, Troy, about a child abuse complaint at the Little Jacob’s Ladder Care Center. After an investigation, this incident was unfounded and a copy of the report will be forwarded to Children’s Service for review.

AMAZON ISSUE: A resident in the 1000 block of Washington Road, Concord Twp., reported an Amazon delivery driver had accidentally driven through a small patch of grass in the yard that had recently been planted. Contact information for the driver and Amazon was obtained and the incident documented.

THEFT: A resident in Potsdam reported a computer and a handgun was missing from his home, possibly from an ex-girlfriend. Case pending.

BURGLARY: A resident in the 3000 block of South Dayton Brandt Road, Elizabeth Twp., reported someone broke into the garage and siphoned gasoline out of a Ford truck. The battery was also stolen. Case pending.